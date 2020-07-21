Uttarakhand Congress president and 150 others booked for holding rally violating Covid 19 norms

Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh, former MLA Vijaypal Sajwan and 150 other party members were booked for allegedly holding a rally and an event on Tuesday in Uttarkashi, about 150 km from Dehradun, without prior permission from local administration and also in violation of Covid-19 norms, said police.

Singh and other party members were booked at Kotwali police station following a complaint by Covid-19 magistrate of the hill town.

Also Read:Uttarakhand HC upholds constitutional validity of Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act

Mahadev Singh Uniyal, station house officer, Kotwali police station said, “Based on the complaint, Singh, former MLA Sajwan and 150 other unidentified party members were booked for holding a rally and an event without permission and for not maintaining social distancing.”

“They have been booked under section 269, 270 and 188 of IPC which amounts to negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, malignant act which is likely to spread infection of a dangerous disease and disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant respectively. They were also booked under section 51(b) of Disaster Management Act which amounts to refusal to comply with any direction given by Central or state government,” said Uniyal.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

This is not the first time when Singh has been booked for the same alleged offense. Earlier, he along with party vice president Suryakant Dhasmana and 163 other party members were booked in Dehradun on June 25 following similar allegations.

And a few days later on June 29, party senior leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat and 25 others were booked for holding a rally without permission in Dehradun.