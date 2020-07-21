Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Uttarakhand Congress president and 150 others booked for holding rally violating Covid 19 norms

Uttarakhand Congress president and 150 others booked for holding rally violating Covid 19 norms

This is not the first time that Uttarakhand Congress leaders have been booked for violation of lockdown norms in the state.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 17:42 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Uttarakashi/Dehradun

Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh was booked for holding protest rally without permission from district administration. (PTI File Photo)

Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh, former MLA Vijaypal Sajwan and 150 other party members were booked for allegedly holding a rally and an event on Tuesday in Uttarkashi, about 150 km from Dehradun, without prior permission from local administration and also in violation of Covid-19 norms, said police.

Singh and other party members were booked at Kotwali police station following a complaint by Covid-19 magistrate of the hill town.

Also Read:Uttarakhand HC upholds constitutional validity of Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act

Mahadev Singh Uniyal, station house officer, Kotwali police station said, “Based on the complaint, Singh, former MLA Sajwan and 150 other unidentified party members were booked for holding a rally and an event without permission and for not maintaining social distancing.”

“They have been booked under section 269, 270 and 188 of IPC which amounts to negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, malignant act which is likely to spread infection of a dangerous disease and disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant respectively. They were also booked under section 51(b) of Disaster Management Act which amounts to refusal to comply with any direction given by Central or state government,” said Uniyal.



For Coronavirus Live Updates

This is not the first time when Singh has been booked for the same alleged offense. Earlier, he along with party vice president Suryakant Dhasmana and 163 other party members were booked in Dehradun on June 25 following similar allegations.

And a few days later on June 29, party senior leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat and 25 others were booked for holding a rally without permission in Dehradun.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Stalker rapes 18-year-old Ludhiana girl asleep on the roof
Jul 21, 2020 18:34 IST
Kerala minister faces heat in gold smuggling case
Jul 21, 2020 18:32 IST
GLA University: Imparting world-class education and shaping individuals, one step at a time
Jul 21, 2020 18:29 IST
India has had to struggle to gain influence in foreign policy due to 3 past ‘burdens’: S Jaishankar
Jul 21, 2020 18:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.