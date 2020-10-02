Uttarakhand Congress starts signature campaign against farm bills

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Uttarakhand Congress on Friday started its signature campaign against the recently passed three agriculture laws by the government. The campaign kicked-off at the party state headquarters in Dehradun.

The campaign was initiated by state unit head Pritam Singh by signing a letter addressed to the President to direct the Centre to repeal the laws or bring a new bill ensuring that the MSP mechanism will not be ended.

Singh said, “The three laws brought by the Centre are absolutely anti-farmer. The Centre, under PM Modi, is working against the welfare of the farmers while promoting crony capitalism.”

“Lakhs of farmers are protesting against them and Congress will continue to support them. We request the President through the signature campaign to direct the Central government to repeal the three laws or bring a new bill to ensure that the MSP will not be ended,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP termed the campaign as a farce.

Bansidhar Bhagat, party state president, said, “This is a farce and not more than a political gimmick. In all these years when they ruled the country, they never thought of working for the farmers, and now when PM Modi is working for them, they can’t tolerate it.”

“This signature campaign against the agriculture laws only shows their anti-farmer mindset,” said Bhagat.