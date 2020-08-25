Uttarakhand cop arrested for allegedly raping minor daughter of differently-abled couple

Sections
The accused lived in the same complex of government quarters in Dehradun as the girl and her family.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 12:42 IST

By Kalyan Das, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The policeman was arrested a day after the crime. (Representative Photo)

A 35-year-old assistant sub-inspector who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl inside the toilet of government quarters in Dehradun on Sunday, was arrested Monday evening, police said.

The survivor’s father is visually impaired while her mother who lodged a complaint against the accused identified as one Sanjiv Jagudi has a differently-abled hand. Jagudi was currently deployed at state police’s 112 emergency helpline centre in Dehradun, said police.

Circle officer (city), Sekhar Chand Suyal said the girl’s mother in her complaint to the police said, her family and the accused both live in the same complex of government quarters.

“On Sunday afternoon, her daughter had gone to the toilet. When the girl didn’t return after some time, she went to check. After reaching near the toilet she called her several times but there was no answer with the door closed from inside. Suddenly, Jugadi opened the door from inside and escaped,” said Suyal.



He said that when the woman entered the toilet, she saw her daughter in an unconscious state. She then took the girl home and called the neighbours.

One of the neighbours called the police which rushed to the spot and took the girl to a hospital.

“Later in the evening, her mother lodged a complaint against Jugadi following which he was booked for rape under section 376 of IPC and 5/6 of POCSO Act,” said Suyal.

“A team was formed to nab Jugadi. He was arrested on Monday and presented before the court which sent him to jail,” he said.

Superintendent of police Dehradun (city) Shweta Chaubey said, “The accused had come on attachment to the radio department of 112 state emergency helpline centre in Dehradun from Rudraprayag district about two years ago.”

“A departmental action would soon be taken against him by the police headquarters also. As far as the girl is concerned, she is at present in a stable condition at her home,” she said.

