Uttarakhand cops on alert against possible protests over French President’s remarks

Uttarakhand police has issued a high alert in all the 13 districts of the state to prevent any possible violence over the controversial remarks by French President on Islam after terror attacks following a row over cartoons of prophet Mohammed, officials said on Tuesday.

The move came after certain Muslim groups held protests against President Emmanuel Macron a few days ago in Dehradun and other cities of the state.

Ashok Kumar, director general (law & order) Uttarakhand police confirmed the development and said, “The alert has been issued as a precautionary measure to prevent any possible violence over the French President’s statements.”

Kumar said, “I have directed all the senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police of the districts to ensure that law and order is maintained. I have asked them to take strict action against anyone indulging in violence in the ongoing festive season.”

Another police officer privy to the development said on the condition of anonymity, “The alert was issued on the directions received on the same from the ministry of home affairs to ensure law and order in the country. We have followed the directions and taking necessary action to prevent any untoward incident.”