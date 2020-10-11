Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Uttarakhand couple dies by suicide in Haldwani, say police

Uttarakhand couple dies by suicide in Haldwani, say police

The man’s mother found her son and daughter-in-law dead when she went to their room.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 18:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Haldwani

Police said they did not find any note in the home of the couple. (Representative Getty Images)

In a tragic incident, a 48-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife allegedly died by suicide in their house on Sunday in Haldwani town of Nainital district, police said.

In the initial probe, no suicide note was found from the spot and reasons behind their drastic step are not known yet, Amit Srivastava, superintendent of police Haldwani said.

“The deceased man and his wife were on the first floor of their house while his mother was on the ground floor on Sunday morning when the couple died by suicide,” Srivastava said.

“The incident came to light after the man’s mother went to their room only to find them lying dead there. She soon called the relatives who reached the spot and informed local police,” the officer said.

The police rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the deaths.

“No suicide note was found from there and a probe is on to ascertain the reason behind the suicide,” said Srivastava.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Oct 11, 2020 16:34 IST
SVAMITVA scheme can become a game-changer | Opinion
Oct 11, 2020 17:07 IST
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Rashid traps Uthappa in front to jolt RR
Oct 11, 2020 18:22 IST
BJP releases list of 46 candidates for second phase of Bihar elections
Oct 11, 2020 17:55 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand couple dies by suicide in Haldwani, say police
Oct 11, 2020 18:23 IST
IPL 2020 - SRH Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 11, 2020 18:22 IST
NDA will form govt in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will be CM again: BJP chief JP Nadda declares in Gaya
Oct 11, 2020 18:21 IST
Woman delivers baby on Ambala station platform
Oct 11, 2020 18:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.