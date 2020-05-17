Sections
Uttarakhand Covid-19 update: 77-year-old suspected patient dies at quarantine center

Uttarakhand Covid-19 update: 77-year-old suspected patient dies at quarantine center

The woman who died at a quarantine centre in Uttarakhand was over 75 years of age

Updated: May 17, 2020 17:12 IST

By Suparna Roy | Edited Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The woman’s cause of death has not been established so far. (PTI Photo/Representative)

A 77-year-old suspected Covid-19 patient in Uttarakhand died at a quarantine center on Saturday night in Pauri Garhwal district, informed officials. The lady had recently returned to her village in the hilly district from Delhi.

Manoj Bahukhandi, chief medical officer of Pauri Garhwal district said the woman along with a few of her family members had been quarantined at a center in Rikhnikhal block of the district after they returned from Delhi.

“The woman was quite old and did not show any symptoms similar to that of coronavirus, but as per protocol, she had been quarantined at a center in the block. She had been suffering from bronchitis and hypertension, but did not show any Covid-19 symptoms,” said Bahukhandi.

He added that late night on Saturday, the lady suddenly started vomiting blood.



For Coronavirus Live Updates

“Prima facie vomiting blood along with bronchitis seems to be the cause of death. But a team of doctors have rushed to the quarantine center to conduct further check-ups and take samples of other people staying there,” added the chief medical officer of Pauri Garhwal.

The health department had not received official feedback from the team of doctors till the filing of this report.

In April, two suspected Covid-19 patients had died in Government Doon Medical College Hospital, a day before tests confirmed them to be negative for the disease.

Dr NS Khatri, deputy chief medical superintendent of the hospital had then attributed chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for the death of the 77-year old suspect and said that the other person, a 23-year-old male, was in a critical condition before his death on April 22.

While according to the union health ministry data, a total of 88 people have been detected positive for the disease in the northern hilly state, however, the data released by the state authorities puts the count of infected to at least 92.

