Uttarakhand deploys special patrols to save jumbos from collision with trains

The Uttarakhand forest department has deployed special patrols to monitor the movement of elephants near railway tracks along the Motichur-Raiwala stretch near Haridwar after wild jumbos were frequently seen in that area recently.

The movement of elephants along rail tracks near Motichur-Raiwala stretch has increased over the past two months since the lockdown stopped passenger rail traffic. The presence of the jumbos has raised alarm bells about their safety as goods and Shramik special trains ferrying migrants pass through this stretch.

According to the forest department and Rajaji Tiger Reserve officials, as well as railway train loco pilots, herds of elephants have been spotted on the Haridwar-Dehradun railway track that passes through dense forest terrain.

Even local people who go for morning walk on Motichur-Raiwala line stretch and Gujjars who graze their cattle and goats in this area have reportedly spotted elephant movements frequently in the past few weeks.

Taking these incidents seriously, forest and park authorities have decided to take measures to ensure the safety of elephants and avoid collisions with trains.

“Constant monitoring is being done of the elephants on the railway track area with special patrolling teams deployed to monitor the movement of the wild animals on railway track,” said wildlife warden Komal Singh.

The railway department has also been informed about the movement of wild animals and asked to give a full timetable of the trains scheduled to pass through this stretch, whether they be goods trains or Shramik trains.

“Jumbo movement has already increased since the lockdown post March 22 as rail and road traffic were restricted along with human activities. The Motichur-Raiwlala stretch is an elephant corridor so they are often seen on this stretch. Owing to fewer trains plying on this track during the lockdown elephants have been roaming freely in this area which has led to local people spotting them several times in recent times,” said Dr Ritesh Joshi, a wildlife scientist.

Uday Ram Semwal, a local resident said that in the early morning hours or during dusk, elephants herd can be seen on this stretch of forest terrain.

The Rajaji Tiger Reserve is also contemplating on installing radio collar on elephants so that their movement can be monitored.

A park range official on condition of anonymity said that this project is in its initial phase for which sensitive locations like Bilkeshwar, BHEL, Tibdi bypass, Matri Sadan, Jagjeetpur, Ajeetpur, Panjanhedi, Missirpura, Jeopata, Katarpur, Bishanpur Kundi, Shyampur, Chidiyapur, Rasiyabad and other areas where jumbo movement is more are being earmarked.

Wildlife experts pointed out that till the monsoonal arrives, more wild animals will stray out of the forest in search of water towards residential colonies.