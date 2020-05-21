Uttarakhand: Driver dead, 4 others injured after car returning from Delhi meets with an accident

Sections
May 21, 2020

Haldwani: The driver of a car died on the spot and another four were injured, including two children, when the vehicle lost control and fell into a gorge 50 feet below late at night on Wednesday in Ranikhet area of Uttarakhand’s Almora district, said police.

The car was coming from Delhi and was on its way to Tipoli village in Almora district amid the easing of lockdown restrictions, which were enforced since end-March to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

District police authorities and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel reached the accident spot and shifted the injured to a local hospital.

“The car fell into a gorge after the driver lost control of the vehicle at China Peak viewpoint in Ranikhet late at night on Wednesday,” said Tapesh Kumar, circle officer, Ranikhet police station.



“Mahendra Singh Rautela (35), who was driving the car, died on the spot. His friend Sundar (34) and the friend’s wife Manju (30) and their two children, Shreyesh and Disha, were injured. All the passengers belong to Almora,” he added.

