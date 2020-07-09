Sections
Home / India News / Uttarakhand family claims pregnant minor committed suicide, police suspect murder

Uttarakhand family claims pregnant minor committed suicide, police suspect murder

The girl was scolded by her father after he came to know about her pregnant status.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 21:00 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Haldwani/Dehradun

Uttarakhand police hopes to exhume the minor’s body to conduct a post-mortem examination and a DNA test to trace the culprits. (Representative photo)

A 15-year-old pregnant girl died in suspicious circumstances in Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand. The incident came to light after her mother lodged a complaint on Wednesday stating that she committed suicide but police are suspecting she might have been murdered, said police.

According to the police, the girl, a student of class 10 used to live with her paternal grandparents in a village of the district. Both her parents used to live separately in two different villages.

One of the cops investigating the case said the girl’s pregnancy was detected two days ago on Tuesday. “On Tuesday, the girl complained of uneasiness after which her grandmother took her to a nearby health centre, where during diagnosis, the doctor revealed that she is five months pregnant. He also suggested her grandparents take her to a higher centre in Bageshwar,” said police inspector Prahlad Singh.

Singh says that the girl’s grandmother, however, took her home, where the girl was scolded by her father who had arrived there after receiving the news. He left the same night.



“All this while, they didn’t inform the girl’s mother who lives in another village about 2 km away. Then in the wee hours of Wednesday, the grandparents found her dead in the home,” said Singh.

Heavy rains trigger landslides across Uttarakhand, one dead in car accident

The police officer said that the grandparents, however, didn’t inform the police and buried her with the help of villagers after performing the last rites.

“On Thursday morning, her mother came to know about the whole incident and lodged a complaint. Based on her complaint, we have booked a case against unidentified accused for rape and abetment to suicide under sections 376 and 306 of IPC and section 5/6 of POCSO Act followed by investigation,” said Singh.

He added that permission has been sought from the district magistrate to exhume her body for post-mortem examination and DNA test to ascertain the cause of death and find the rape accused respectively.

Uttarakhand braces for wet spell after MeT office sounds rain alert

Meanwhile, another police officer privy to the investigation, said on the condition of anonymity that it could be a case of dishonor killing, “So far in the initial investigation, the case seems to be of honour killing. It is surprising how quickly the girl’s family members cremated her without informing the police about it.”

The officer quoted above said that the incident was being discussed in the whole village and the police was alerted through its sources and decided to investigate.

“It was the Police that informed the mother about the incident and asked her to lodge a complaint with the police for initiating a probe,” he said.

