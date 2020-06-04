Uttarakhand farmer bags Guinness record for growing world’s tallest coriander plant

Forty-seven-year-old organic farmer from Uttarakhand has succeeded in getting his name added in the Guinness Book of World Records for growing world’s tallest coriander plant with a height of 7.1 feet (2.16 metre) using traditional Himalayan farming techniques.

Gopal Dutt Upreti, who grows organic apples over his four-acre apple orchard in Bilkesh village of Ranikhet area in Almora district, said after he succeeded in growing over seven feet coriander plant, he had applied for the recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records in April.

The entry in Guinness Book of World Records website says, “The tallest coriander plant is 2.16 m (7 ft 1 in) and was grown by Gopal Upreti (India) in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand, India, as measured on 21 April 2020. As an organic farmer, Gopal grows coriander every year. Using traditional Himalayan farming methods brings its own challenges. As the coriander is grown without using a polyhouse or any artificial covering, the crop is sometimes exposed to the harsh Himalayan weather conditions”.

“A few days back I got confirmation on their website that my application has been accepted and my name has been recorded as the man who grew the tallest coriander plant in the world,” he said.

“I had to compete against 5.9 feet (1.8) metre tall coriander plant which was the tallest coriander recorded till now in the Guinness Book of World Records. The chief horticulture officer, Almora, also came to record the height of this plant which he measured as 7 feet one inch ( 2.16 metre )”, he said.

Coriander plant (dhania) scientifically called as Coriandrum Sativum is an annual herb. Most parts of this plant are edible with its fresh leaves and dried seeds used in cuisines across the globe.

Upreti said he delved into organic farming in 2011 when he left Delhi where he used to work in the construction business. “I came back and started focussing on organic farming over four acres of land. As of now, I have over 2,000 apple trees in my orchard. On the sidelines, I also grow garlic and coriander”, he said.

Upreti said that most of the coriander plants that he grew organically reached a height of around five feet. “And one of these plants reached a height of seven feet one inch. Then I realised that it could be a world record and as such, I should apply for the Guinness Book of World Records”, he said.

“This achievement shows that organic farming has tremendous potential not only in Uttarakhand but in the whole country. It will encourage other farmers to go for organic farming in a big way”, he said.

KN Pandey, chief horticulture officer, Almora, said he never came across such a tall coriander plant in his life. “I went there to record its height myself and found it to be around 7.1 feet tall. Generally, coriander plants grow up to a height of four feet to four and a half feet. It is likely that it grew so tall because he used cow dung based organic manure and ample water, which led to its good growth”, he said.

The email received by Upreti from Guinness Book of World Records stated, “We are thrilled to inform you that your application (application reference: 200423121023tcp) for the Tallest Coriander Plant has been successful and you are now the Guinness World Records Title Holder. You are now eligible for one complimentary Guinness World Records Certificate...”