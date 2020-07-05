Uttarakhand forest officials rescue deer, crocodile in two separate ops

A spotted deer being rescued after it had fallen into a dry well in the in Malhan range of Dehradun forest division on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Uttarakhand forest officials rescued a spotted deer and a crocodile in Garhwal and Kumaon regions in two separate operations over the weekend , officials said.

In Garhwal region, a spotted deer had fallen into a well in Malhan range of Dehradun forest division on Sunday afternoon.

Uday Gaur, range officer Malhan said that the forest officials were informed by the beat watcher that a spotted deer had fallen into an empty well.

“Around 1:10 pm we were informed by our beat watcher that a deer had fallen into a well while it was running. The place where it had fallen is close to a residential area, but we are lucky that the well was empty. A rescue team rushed to the spot and quickly blindfolded the deer and rescued it,” said Gaur.

The deer ran towards the forest as soon as it was rescued from the well, the officer said.

In the Kumaon region’s Sitarganj area in Udham Singh Nagar district, a five-foot-long crocodile was rescued from a house late on Saturday night. Later it was released in a local dam, an official said.

“We were informed by villagers at about 11 pm on Saturday that a crocodile had been spotted in a house. We rushed to the house and rescued the crocodile,” said Dhirendra Pant, deputy ranger, Barakoli range in Terai-East forest division in Kumaon.

The crocodile was spotted in the house of one Dalchand Rathore, a villager of Baghora village in Sitarganj. It created panic among family members and neighbours immediately informed forest officials. They rushed to the spot and rescued it after half-an-hour. Later they released it in Nanak Sagar dam.

Dalchand said, “A nullah flows at the rear of my house. It is nowadays overflowing due to rain. The crocodile might have entered the house from there.”

Nitish Mani Tripathi, divisional forest officer (DFO), Terai East forest division, said, “Water level of rivers and nullahs is the reason for spotting crocodiles in the villages. In monsoon, rivers and nullahs swell with rainwater due to which crocodiles enter human habitations.”