Uttarakhand gets its first pine needle power generation plant

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated Uttarakhand’s first project for generating power through pine needles with 25KW capacity made at a cost of Rs 25 lakh in Dunda block of Uttarkashi district.

Rawat said that this project will be very useful to protect the environment from forest fires as pine needles with high resin content are one of the main reasons for the spread of forest fires in Uttarakhand.

“Due to forest fires, many trees, medicinal plants, vegetation gets destroyed and a large number of wild animals are also affected. With this power generation project using pine needle, forests and animals will be protected. This will also create employment opportunities,” said Rawat.

The chief minister further informed that 23 lakh metric tonnes of pine needles are produced in the state annually, from which about 200 megawatts of electricity can be produced.

He further said that keeping in mind the problem of network connectivity in the border areas of the state, 250 satellite phones have been given so that marginalized people do not face any problem. An amount of Rs 40 lakh has also been sanctioned by the government to erect mobile towers in the state at places where there is no connectivity.

Gopal Singh Rawat, member of the legislative assembly from Gangotri thanked the chief minister and said that with the establishment of solar and pine needle plants in the district, the local people will get employment from it.

He called upon the youth to develop new dimensions of employment at the local level itself. He said that the youth of the village should come forward to adopt self-employment and form groups and asked them to cooperate at all levels on behalf of the government.

In April 2018, the state cabinet had approved a policy allowing commercial use of dry pine leaves for generating power. According to the pine needle policy, the state government aims to generate 150 megawatts of electricity by collection of pine needles in the state by 2030.