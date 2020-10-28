Sections
Home / India News / Uttarakhand govt dismisses suspended judge for torturing minor girl

Uttarakhand govt dismisses suspended judge for torturing minor girl

Deepali Sharma, former civil judge in Haridwar is accused of physically and mentally abusing a minor girl and keeping the girl at her residence as a domestic help.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 15:18 IST

By HT correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The Uttarakhand High Court had recommended the dismissal of the civil judge. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Uttarakhand government has dismissed a civil judge from service for allegedly torturing a minor girl who worked as a domestic help at her residence in Haridwar.

The government issued a notification for termination of services of suspended Deepali Sharma, civil judge (senior division), while accepting the decision of Uttarakhand high court regarding the same. The government’s notification was uploaded on the high court’s website on Monday.

According to the notification issued by additional chief secretary Radha Raturi, the full bench of the high court on October 14 passed a resolution recommending Sharma’s removal from services and sent the same to the state government.

The notification stated that Governor Baby Rani Maurya had granted permission for the dismissal.

Deepali Sharma, the then civil judge in Haridwar is accused of physically and mentally abusing a minor girl and keeping the girl at her residence as a domestic help. The girl was rescued by police and a case was registered at Sidkul police station in Haridwar.

In January 2018, the Uttarakhand HC had suspended Sharma, after police rescued the 14-year-old girl from her residence in Haridwar. Taking cognisance of the matter, the HC had then directed Haridwar district judge to look into the matter.

