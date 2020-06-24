Uttarakhand govt issues notice to Patanjali’s Divya Pharmacy over Covid-19 ‘medicine’

Baba Ramdev’s claim of producing an Ayurvedic medicine kit to cure Covid-19 has run into trouble with authorities. (ANI Photo)

A day after yoga guru Ramdev promoted Patanjali Ayurved launched a new Ayurvedic product claiming it can cure Covid-19, the state government on Wednesday issued a notice to Patanjali’s Divya Pharmacy stressing that the license issued by the government was for producing immunity boosters and not COVID-19 ayurvedic medicine. Divya Pharmacy has been asked to reply within seven days.

Confirming the development, Dr YS Rawat, joint director state licensing authority (Ayush), said: “We didn’t issue any license to them for COVID medicine. They had applied for license for immunity booster kits made from herb extracts from medicinal plants like Giloi, Ashwagandha and Tulsi.”

Rawat added that Divya Pharmacy, promoted by Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved has been given a week’s time to respond and a failure to submit a satisfactory reply will lead to cancellation of the license.

“We have now issued a notice to Divya Pharmacy seeking its explanation within seven days over the claims made regarding finding COVID-19 cure. If we do not get a satisfactory response from them, then their license will be cancelled,” Dr YS Rawat said.

Anand Swaroop, director of directorate of Ayurved and Unani services in the state, said the authorities were checking if Patanjali’s claims are in violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

The AYUSH ministry, in a statement on Tuesday, asked the licensing authority of the Uttarakhand government to provide copies of the license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of Covid-19.

Dilip Jawalkar, secretary AYUSH department Uttarakhand said that the state government has sent all the relevant documents regarding issuing of license to Patanjali to the Central government for verification.

“We have sent all the relevant documents related to the license issued to Patanjali, as asked by the ministry of AYUSH, for verification. We are waiting to hear from the ministry, after which, we will take a decision on further action in the matter,” said Jawalkar.

According to AYUSH guidelines, AYUSH registered practitioner/expert should be part of the traditional medicine study/research team at each site and the research should be conducted in line with ministry or ICMR guidelines for clinical research.

The research must also comply with relevant regulations for bio-medical and health research and good clinical practice and national ethical guidelines. Among other conditions, the proposal/research should be approved by their scientific advisory bodies and institutional ethics committee.

On Tuesday, Baba Ramdev had launched “Coronil” and “Swasari” as a cure for Covid-19, stressing that they “conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found that 69 percent patients recovered in three days and 100 % patients recovered in seven days” on administration of the two Ayurvedic products mentioned above.

Following these claims, the union AYUSH ministry demanded a clarification from Patanjali Ayurved and instructed it to stop advertising the product till the claim is verified.