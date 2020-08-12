Uttarakhand govt starts process of setting up six plants for generating electricity from solid waste

Working towards better solid waste management, the Uttarakhand government has now started working on the process of generating electricity from solid waste in the state.

Madan Kaushik, minister for urban development in the state has asked officials to make a detailed plan regarding the setting up of six plants where electricity can be generated from solid waste in the state. These plants will be set up in Roorkee, Rudrapur, Kashipur, Haldwani, Rishikesh and Kotdwar.

“A biogas plant should be set up with the help of the Indian Oil Corporation in Haridwar and a waste-to-energy plant in Roorkee. An action plan should be prepared for the upcoming plants in Haldwani, Kashipur, Rishikesh, Rudrapur and Kotdwar. Along with making the action plan, monitoring should be done in all the municipal bodies for proper waste segregation, making compost, and other activities for proper solid waste management,” said the minister.

He further said that urban local bodies should sell waste to concerned departments after segregation.

“After the segregation of waste, urban local bodies should get income by selling material to the Agriculture Department and Horticulture Department for making compost. The money received by the 14th Finance Commission will be spent in Solid Waste Management until 100% door-to-door collection and source segmentation is done,” said Kaushik.

As per the records of the pollution control board, around 300 megawatts of electricity can be generated from the waste generated in the state.

According to the latest State of Environment Report released by Uttarakhand Environment Protection and Pollution Control Board, “It is estimated that about 900 metric tonnes/day solid waste is being generated from the urban local bodies in Uttarakhand. Currently, two waste management plants are working in Haridwar (Sarai) out of which about 50% of waste is being lifted and dumped at unidentified locations.”

The report further states that “No urban local body has defined collection, segregation, transportation and disposal mechanisms to comply with the Municipal Solid Wastes Rules, 2000.”