Uttarakhand govt to prepare action plan for tourism sector hit by Covid-19

There is a need to encourage tourism apart from the peak tourist period, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said. The sector was badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 10:12 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat addressed a video conference on ways to boost the tourism sector. (PTI File PhotoDehradun)

The Uttarakhand government will prepare an action plan for the tourism sector, hit badly by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday instructed officials to prepare the action plan for tourism throughout the year.

Rawat gave the instruction during a video conference with Ashwini Lohani, advisor to the Chardham Devasthanam Board and Subhash Goyal, general secretary of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH).

“There is a need to encourage tourism apart from the peak tourist period, especially in places located on the travel route. Suggestions of pilgrims and locals should also be obtained on the proposed master plan of Badrinath Dham,” said the chief minister.



During the video conferencing, Lohani stressed on the need to develop Uttarakhand tourism as a brand. He also mentioned a that a lot of potential is there in the rich wildlife of the state.

Goyal said that special attention should be paid to high end tourism in Uttarakhand. In this, cooperation of tourism industry and related institutions should also be taken.

During the meeting, tourism secretary Dilip Jawalkar gave detailed information about various dimensions of tourism in Uttarakhand and the ongoing projects in the state. He apprised the chief minister and the officials about Chardham Devasthanam Board, home stay policy, adventure tourism, ropeway projects and 13 districts 13 destinations project.

Jawalkar also gave a presentation on the master plan for Badrinath Dham.

