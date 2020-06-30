Sections
Home / India News / Uttarakhand HC issues notice to Centre on Patanjali’s Covid-19 medicine

Uttarakhand HC issues notice to Centre on Patanjali’s Covid-19 medicine

The PIL alleged that Patanjali’s Divya Pharmacy had sought permission from the Uttarakhand government for immunity boosters and then went on to claim that their ayurvedic medicine Coronil was a cure for Covid-19.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 18:56 IST

By Neeraj Santoshi, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The Uttarakhand High Court issued notice to the Centre on a public interest litigation alleging that yoga guru Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, CEO of Patanjali Ayurved had claimed that the company’s medicine Coronil is a cure for Covid-19 when they had no permission to do so. (HT PHOTO)

The Uttarakhand high court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre on a public interest litigation alleging that yoga guru Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, CEO of Patanjali Ayurved claimed that the company’s medicine Coronil is a cure for Covid-19 when they hadn’t sought permission from authorities concerned for manufacturing such a medicine.

The Centre has to reply on Wednesday.

Advocate Mani Kumar who is based in Udham Singh Nagar. Kumar in his PIL has alleged that Patanjali’s Divya Pharmacy had sought permission from the state government for immunity boosters, but they claimed that their ayurvedic medicine Coronil was a cure for Covid-19. Kumar said they hadn’t even sought permission from the Ayush ministry or Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) regarding their so-called cure for the Covid-19.

The petitioner who appeared in person said Ramdev and Balkrishna misled people by claiming that an ayurvedic medicinal cure for Covid-19 has been found, without the required permissions from the authorities concerned whether at the state level or the Central government level.



“Now Rajasthan authorities are saying they hadn’t given any permission for clinical trials at NIMS Hospital Jaipur”, he said.

“After hearing our PIL, HC issued notice to the assistant solicitor general of India for Uttarakhand representing Central government to reply on Wednesday when the matter will be heard again,” said Kumar

Acharya Balkrishna alleged a conspiracy was being hatched against them. “We have not claimed anything for which we didn’t conduct clinical trials or didn’t make. If Ayush ministry asks us for more clinical trials we are ready to conduct them again”, he said

When contacted, Gagan (who goes by his first name), public relations in-charge of Balkrishna, said that they have not yet received any information on court directions or notice in PIL in the High Court on the issue.

Balakrishna also said that Patanjali never claimed nor advertised that they had discovered anti-coronavirus medicine.

“We cited Coronil as ayurvedic medicine for immunity boosting, fever, cough and allergic problems. We did clinical trials and after results got out we said that we had these medicines and when given to Covid-19 positive patients they got cured,” he said.

He said, “We conducted clinical trials of Coronil on corona positive patients who got cured. Only results of clinical trial based curing of positive patients were claimed by us. We are being misinterpreted, we also did not label our medicine that it cures Corona. We had sought licensing for immunity boosting and made medicine on that license only.”

On June 24, a day after yoga guru Ramdev promoted Patanjali Ayurved launched a new Ayurvedic product claiming it can cure Covid-19, Uttarakhand licensing authority (Ayush), issued a notice to Patanjali’s Divya Pharmacy stressing that the license issued by it was given for producing immunity boosters and not Covid-19 ayurvedic medicine. Divya Pharmacy was directed to reply within seven days.

On June 23, Ramdev had announced “Coronil” and “Swasari” as cure for Covid-19, stressing that they “conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found 69 percent of patients recovered in three days and 100 patients recovered in seven days”.

Following these claims, the Union AYUSH ministry demanded a clarification from Patanjali Ayurved over its claim of having developed a cure for the coronavirus disease and asked it to stop advertising the product till the claim is verified.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab police busts KLF terror module, three arrested
Jun 30, 2020 18:48 IST
Naomi Campbell sees BLM movement altering fashion and beauty industries
Jun 30, 2020 18:48 IST
Fitch cuts India growth forecast to 8% for FY22; economy to shrink by 5% this fiscal
Jun 30, 2020 18:47 IST
Mumbai witnesses its second cleanest air day since air monitoring began in city
Jun 30, 2020 18:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.