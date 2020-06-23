Sections
Home / India News / Uttarakhand HC seeks report from govt on mid-day meal scheme ‘irregularities’ amid lockdown

Uttarakhand HC seeks report from govt on mid-day meal scheme ‘irregularities’ amid lockdown

Dehradun: Uttarakhand high court (HC) has directed the Trivendra Singh-led state government to submit all details by Thursday regarding how school children were being provided...

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 12:16 IST

By Neeraj Santoshi,

Dehradun: Uttarakhand high court (HC) has directed the Trivendra Singh-led state government to submit all details by Thursday regarding how school children were being provided foodgrains daily and reimbursed for their mid-day meals along with a list of beneficiaries amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, said Kamlesh Kumar, the counsel of the petitioners, Nainital based Sanjay Rawat and Madan Singh Mehta.

Though the hill state’s schools are shut since March 13 because of the pandemic, students are being provided with foodgrains daily and also reimbursed for the expenses incurred to prepare the mid-day meals.

Altogether, there are 16,735 government-run and aided schools in the state, including primary, upper primary, high school, and intermediate.

Earlier, the petitioners – Rawat and Mehta – had moved court, alleging irregularities and inconsistencies in providing foodgrains and the reimbursements for preparing mid-day meals amid the Covid-19 epidemic.



The cooking cost for each student works out to around Rs4.97 for the primary section (class I to V) and over Rs7.4 for the middle school (class VI to VIII), according to the Central government’s rules.

Besides, the primary section and middle school students are entitled to 100 and 150 grams of rice daily, respectively.

Kumar said the counsel, who appeared on behalf of the state government, informed the court that though the authorities have incurred all the costs for mid-day meals between March 13 and May 31, they haven’t provided any for June yet.

This led the court to seek the details from the state government.

Earlier, the state government had converted schools as makeshift shelter homes for those who were stranded in the state because of the imposition of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were enforced from March 25 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Arvind Pandey, state minister for school education, had directed the school education secretary to ensure that government-run schools are converted into makeshift shelter homes for the stranded people, who were provided food by respective district administrations.

Later, these schools were also converted into temporary quarantine centres for those, who returned to the hill state amid the easing of lockdown restrictions.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Decision on scrapping remaining Class 12 exams likely on Wednesday, Centre, CBSE tell SC
Jun 23, 2020 13:07 IST
CGBSE Class 10, 12 results 2020 declared at cgbse.nic.in, check full details here
Jun 23, 2020 13:03 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Baba Ramdev launches Ayurvedic medicine that claims to cure Covid-19 and all the latest news
Jun 23, 2020 13:03 IST
UP govt primary, upper primary schools to reopen from July 1 only for principals, teachers and not for students
Jun 23, 2020 12:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.