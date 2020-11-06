Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Uttarakhand high court directs government to ensure all liquor shops, bars have CCTV cameras

Uttarakhand high court directs government to ensure all liquor shops, bars have CCTV cameras

The directions came as the court was hearing a contempt petition filed in July about the government’s non-compliance with its August 2019 order regarding installation

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 12:36 IST

By Neeraj Santoshi, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Representational Image. (HT archive)

The Uttarakhand high court on Thursday directed the state government to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras with IP addresses at all liquors retail shops, bars, wholesale outlets within a month, and submit a compliance report. The directions came as the court was hearing a contempt petition filed in July about the government’s non-compliance with its August 2019 order regarding installation.

The government on Thursday told the court that CCTV cameras with IP addresses have been set up at 110 of 553 retail outlets in the state and that a control room has been set up at the office of the excise commissioner in this regard. It added CCTV cameras of 10 out of 251 bars have been connected with the control room.

The court ordered the installation of CCTV cameras after lawyer DK Joshi, who has been working for the prohibition, filed public interest litigation in 2018 seeking directions for a need to discourage liquor consumption.

Joshi said the court ordered the CCTV cameras’ installation at liquor shops and bars to ensure alcohol is not sold to people under 21.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India will not accept any shifting of LAC, says CDS General Rawat
Nov 06, 2020 12:17 IST
Amit Shah in Bengal: Appeasement politics is hurting state’s tradition, says home minister
Nov 06, 2020 12:57 IST
US Elections 2020: Why all eyes are on Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
Nov 06, 2020 12:53 IST
Vladimir Putin may step down next year, claims report
Nov 06, 2020 11:56 IST

latest news

TN preps to avoid 2015-flood like situation as northeast monsoon intensifies
Nov 06, 2020 13:07 IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav not getting bail before counting day
Nov 06, 2020 13:08 IST
Telangana gets its largest FDI, Amazon Web Services to set up multiple data centres in Hyderabad
Nov 06, 2020 12:57 IST
Poll says China’s increase in exports driven by global economic recovery
Nov 06, 2020 12:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.