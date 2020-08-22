Sections
Home / India News / Uttarakhand increases honorarium of ex-servicemen in govt depts

Uttarakhand increases honorarium of ex-servicemen in govt depts

The move is set to benefit more than 20,000 such employees in the state, said officials.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 15:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the employees were demanding the increase for a long time. (Photo @tsrawatbjp)

The Uttarakhand government has increased the honorarium of ex-servicemen employed on contract basis in various government departments through the Uttarakhand Purvasainik Kalyan Nigam Limited (UPNL) by 20%, said officials.

An order in this regard was issued on Friday evening. The move is set to benefit more than 20,000 such employees in the state, said officials.

The increase ranges from Rs 6,960 to Rs 5,935 for the employees under UPNL.

“The unskilled ones who with, existing honorarium of Rs 6960, will get a hike of Rs 1392, the semi-skilled, with an honorarium of Rs 8008, will get a hike of Rs 1602, skilled ones, with Rs 8892 honorarium, will get a hike of Rs 1778, highly-skilled ones, with Rs 9892 honorarium, will get a hike of Rs 1978 and those in higher positions, with an honorarium of Rs 29675, will get a hike of about 5935,” said an official.



Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the employees were demanding the increase for a long time. “The government has now acted on their demand and hiked their honorarium by 20% which will benefit them. The move has upheld their rights.”

Hemant Rawat, general secretary, UPNL Karmchari Mahasangh, said, “We were demanding this for long and even met the CM on this matter. Now it has been accepted by the government, it will benefit all of us in this dire situation.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

1,692 fresh Covid-19 positives, 42 deaths reported in 24 hours in Pune city
Aug 22, 2020 17:23 IST
Prevention strategy for substance use disorder
Aug 22, 2020 17:21 IST
More than half of Spanish companies reopen after closing at height of Covid crisis
Aug 22, 2020 17:19 IST
Pune civic body puts Rs26 lakh tender for undertaking Covid-19 funerals on hold
Aug 22, 2020 17:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.