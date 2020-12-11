Sections
Uttarakhand invokes ESMA, bans doctors from going on strike till March 2021

On Friday, over 2000 private doctors across Uttarakhand are scheduled to go on strike protesting against Central government allowing Ayurvedic doctors to perform certain surgeries.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 00:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Uttarakhand government has cited the surge in Covid-19 cases to prohibit doctors from striking work. (Representational image/HT PHOTO)

The Uttarakhand government has issued an order prohibiting doctors in the state from going on strike till March 2021, invoking the UP Essential Services Maintenance Act 1966 following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

According to the order issued late on Wednesday night by Amit Singh Negi, secretary for health in the state, all services of doctors been declared as essential services under the relevant sections of U.P Essential Services Maintenance Act 1966 and as such all strikes have been prohibited with immediate effect till March 31, 2021.

The order mentions that due to the prevailing Covid-19 epidemic, it is required for the state government to take such a step. The order will be applicable to all doctors, officials working for medical health and medical education departments in the state, along with postgraduate students studying in state medical colleges.

On Friday, over 2000 private doctors from across the state are scheduled to go on strike protesting against Central government allowing Ayurvedic doctors to perform certain surgeries.



The Uttarakhand chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for the closure of out-patient departments in private hospitals on Friday from 6 am to 6pm.

Officials from IMA Uttarakhand alleged that the decision to allow Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgeries would endanger the lives of patients as there can be different side-effects of Ayurveda and allopathy being mixed.

DD Choudhury, national vice-president of IMA said, “We will continue with our strike by closing OPDs from 6 am to 6 pm, but all emergency and trauma services will remain functional. We do not want the common public to face any problem due to the protest. It is not that we do not want AYUSH medicine to flourish in the country, but we are against mixing of two different kinds of treatments.”

As per a notification, Central Council of Indian Medicines has mandated that ayurvedic postgraduation in Shalyathanthra and Shalakyathanthra are mandated to undergo training to independently perform 58 procedures that include general surgery, urology, surgical gastroenterology, ENT, ophthalmology and dental medicine, among others.

