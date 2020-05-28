Uttarakhand launches Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana for returnee migrants

The migrants who apply under this programme will get quick approval from the authorities concerned and their applications will be forwarded to banks with immediate subsidy which will be 25% in the hill districts and 15% in the plain districts. ( Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

To retain the migrants who have returned to the state during the lockdown, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday inaugurated the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana.

Rawat instructed the officials that information about this scheme should be conveyed to every village so that the youth can avail of this scheme.

“This scheme should be widely publicised through public representatives and district level officers so that the maximum number of villagers can take advantage of it. Under this scheme, the district magistrate should coordinate with the bankers so that the beneficiaries do not have any problem in taking loan,” said Rawat.

The migrants who apply under this programme will get quick approval from the authorities concerned and their applications will be forwarded to banks with immediate subsidy which will be 25% in the hill districts and 15% in the plain districts.

The project aims at giving self-employment opportunities to youth and a boost to reverse migration, especially entrepreneurs returning to Uttarakhand and encourage skilled and unskilled artisans, handicrafts and unemployed youths to start their own business. The scheme will offer credit facility through nationalised banks, scheduled commercial banks and cooperative banks.

Under the Yojana, the margin money will be provided as a grant by the MSME department. According to the MSME policy, the maximum limit for margin money in classified category A will be 25% of the total project cost, 20% in category B and 15% for projects of the total project cost in C and D category. Margin money will be adjusted as a grant after the successful operation of the enterprise for minimum two years.

A person needs to be at least 18 years of age to be able to apply under the scheme. The applicant or his family member will be benefited only once under the scheme.

Experts have termed this initiative as a game-changer especially in the hilly areas, while cautioning that much will depend on its implementation.

Over one lakh migrant workers have returned to the state with more coming every day.

SS Negi, vice chairman of state rural development and migration commission, which has been working on plans to curb migration from hilly areas, has suggested various measures to the government for the people. He termed it is a ‘game-changer.’

“We have been suggesting to the government to start a similar programme in the hilly areas since last one year. And now when they have finally done it, we believe it will really fly off,” said Negi.

The official said the commission has conducted a study in the hilly area in which they found that many people are already running their venture availing the benefits of PMEGP.

“People there are running their own gymnasiums, beauty parlours, dhabas, mobile repairing shops and others. Now when there is another similar programme by the state, people will definitely avail this also,” said Negi.

He said the initiative has come at the right time as the migrants who have returned have brought “valuable experience with them.”

“The migrants who have returned are experienced in their work which they used to do in other states. If they go for the programme then they won’t have to do much because they already have the skills and experience. It will prove to be a force multiplier as after starting their ventures, they will employ other people of their respective areas,” said Negi.