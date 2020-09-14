Uttarakhand man booked under Wildlife Protection Act for killing python after it tried to eat his goat

A man from Uttarakhand’s Bajpur area in Udham Singh Nagar district has been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act for allegedly killing a python, forest officials said.

Himanshu Bagri, divisional forest officer of Terai West division said that the incident happened in Bannakheda range of the division.

“A man has been booked from the Bannakheda range for killing a python. The man had gone to the forest area with his goats for grazing when the python tried to eat one of his goats and the man attacked the snake with a sharp object and it died. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972,” Bagri said. The incident happened late on Saturday evening.

The divisional forest officer further added that a python is a reptile species categorized under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, which gets absolute protection with the highest penalties.

In another incident, a python was rescued from Clement Town area in Dehradun on Sunday afternoon. A forest department team led by Ravi Joshi, a member of the quick response team reached the spot and rescued the snake after an hour’s effort. The snake was then released in a forest area in the district.