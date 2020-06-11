Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Uttarakhand man found dead in suspicious circumstance after forced double quarantine

Uttarakhand man found dead in suspicious circumstance after forced double quarantine

The man was told to undergo quarantine at his home after he finished a 14-day spell of institutional quarantine.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 19:22 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Rudrapur

The man’s body was found by a drain near his house, said police. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Body of a 30-year-old Uttarakhand man, who was under home quarantine, was found in suspicious circumstances in his village in Bageshwar district on Thursday, police said. He had returned to the state from Mumbai.

“We arrived on the information of villagers and found the body of the man was lying near a nullah (drain). The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of his death,” said Pankaj Joshi, in-charge, Baijnath police station in Bageshwar district.

Jitendra Singh Negi, a resident of Bund village under Baijnath police station in Bageshwar used to work in a resort in Mumbai. He had returned home in the last week of May due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. After his return, he was put in institutional quarantine in Kausani by health officials for 14 days, police said.

Also Read: Uttarakhand health dept starts preparing for dengue outbreak



After completing the quarantine, he returned to his village on Tuesday, where he was again put under home quarantine for another 14 days. On Thursday, his body was found near a nullah close to his own house, said police.



“We are still waiting for a complaint from his family. Action will be taken as we receive the complaint and the post mortem report,” said Joshi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sabarimala temple shut for devotees for now; Kerala CM, BJP trade barbs
Jun 11, 2020 21:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: India, China engaged in talks to resolve border standoff, says MEA and all the latest news
Jun 11, 2020 21:00 IST
Maharashtra on brink of another grim Covid-milestone with highest single day spike
Jun 11, 2020 20:59 IST
Schools, parents have increased role to play to ensure kids’ mental health during Covid-19: Experts
Jun 11, 2020 20:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.