Uttarakhand man gets washed away while taking selfie in Ganga canal

The youth were on a pilgrimage to Kaliyar area in Haridwar district and were on a sightseeing of the Ganga canal, when the mishap took place.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 19:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Haridwar

Police said a rescue operation is on to trace the deceased identified as Kadir (22), who was a native of Sikraudha village in Bhagwanpur block of Haridwar district. (HT Photo (Representative Image))

A youth was washed away in Haridwar’s Ganga canal while taking a selfie on his mobile phone, while his friend was saved by locals, who were taking a bath, when the accident occurred on Friday evening.

The youth were on a pilgrimage to Kaliyar area in Haridwar district and were on a sightseeing of the Ganga canal, when the mishap took place.

Police said a rescue operation is on to trace the deceased identified as Kadir (22), who was a native of Sikraudha village in Bhagwanpur block of Haridwar district.

According to the station house officer (SHO), Kaliyar, Prakash Pokhriyal, Kadir and his friend Azam while strolling along the Ganga canal ghat on Friday evening tried to take at a selfie at a difficult angle, and both slipped and fell into the water.



The youngsters, who were taking a bath, tried to rescue the duo, but only Azam could be saved, as Kadir got washed away.

Earlier in June, an ashram vehicle driver had got washed away in the Ganges while taking a holy dip at Saptrishi.

In May, a priest (28) had drowned after he slipped into the Ganges while taking a bath at Saptsarovar Ganga ghat.

Last year in January, state forest officials had slapped a penalty of Rs 2,000 on a Haldwani-based man, who had tried to take a selfie after climbing atop the tiger cage at GB Pant High Altitude Zoo in Nainital.

