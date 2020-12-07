Sections
Uttarakhand man murders elder brother for not offering him tea

A tiff over making tea in a remote village in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district ended in a murder.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:57 IST

By Mohan Rajput, Hindustan Times Rudrapur

Police have registered a case of murder on the complaint of the deceased’s father. (Representational photo Getty Images)

A man allegedly murdered his elder brother by slashing his neck with a sickle for not offering him tea in a remote area of Pithoragarh district, police aid Monday.

Ayush Angri, station officer Askote police station said the incident occurred in a remote Dhami village, which is around 85 km from the district headquarters, on Sunday evening.

Angri said, “Our staff rushed the area and arrested the accused who had allegedly killed his elder brother. He is being produced in court and the body of the deceased is being sent for post-mortem.”

He said Gopal Singh (32), and his younger brother Chandra Singh were at home while their father Vishan Singh had gone to the nearby market.



“The brothers had an argument over preparing tea. Later, Gopal prepared tea but didn’t offer the same to Chandra. As he started sipping tea in the courtyard, the younger brother Chandra in a fit of rage went inside the house and brought out a sickle and hit it on Gopal’s neck. Gopal fell down, profusely bleeding,” said Angri.

Their neighbours rushed to help but due to the severe injury, Gopal died on the spot. The accused then went towards the market and informed his father about the crime, the officer said.

“Askote police reached the village Dhami village, 25 km from the police station, late in the evening and arrested the accused. The deceased’s body was sent for post-mortem on Monday”, he said.

Angri said, “We have registered a case on Vishan Singh’s complaint against his son Chandra under IPC section 302 (murder). The accused is being produced in Pithoragarh court.”

