Uttarakhand man shoots his wife on suspicion of infidelity

Police said the man who is a drug addict,fled after the shooting.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 19:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rudrapur

Police said the man allegedly used a countrymade weapon to shoot his wife. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)

A man who suspected his wife of having an illicit affair shot her at their home in US Nagar district of Uttarakhand on Wednesday night before fleeing, police said Thursday.

The woman who was injured in the shooting, is now undergoing treatment in district hospital Rudrapur, police said.

“The husband fled from the house after committing the alleged crime. The woman has been admitted to the district government hospital. We are yet to receive a complaint of the case,” said Yogesh Kumar, senior sub-inspector police station, Kichha of US Nagar district.

Police said according to the relatives of the couple, the man, a resident of Kichha had a fight with his 30-year-old wife on Wednesday night. “As their fight continued, the husband shot his wife with a country-made weapon. When she fell down, he fled from the spot,” said Kumar.



The relatives of the couple informed the police and she was rushed to the government hospital in Kichha. There the doctors referred her to district hospital Rudrapur after giving her first aid.

Kumar said, according to relatives of the couple, the accused is a drug addict and suspected that his wife was having an illicit relation with someone. The couple would often fight over this issue.

Kumar said the police have started a search for the accused.

