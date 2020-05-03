Uttarakhand may give sanitisation certificates to hotels for ‘safe stay’ post lockdown

Uttarakhand is considering issuing sanitisation certificates to hotels and lodges in tourist destinations and pilgrimage sites to ensure ‘safe stay’ for tourists when traffic resumes after the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state’s tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said on Sunday.

The move is being planned on the lines of a similar exercise in Singapore, the minister said.

Uttarakhand attracts over 3.5 crore tourists and pilgrims every year.

Follow coronavirus latest updates here.

“After the lockdown ends, tourism will again gradually start in the state. We have to be prepared for that amid this pandemic. We have received various ideas to tackle it including one to issue sanitisation certificates to hotels and lodges in and around popular tourist and pilgrimage sites.”

Maharaj said, “The idea of issuing sanitisation certificates is being contemplated on the lines of Singapore where it has been implemented. The certificate will assure the visitors that the hotel is completely sanitised as per guidelines and is safe to stay.”

The minister said such a measure was necessary because even after the lockdown ends, people will still be cautious because of the deadly virus.

“We cannot adopt a lenient approach. We will have to be cautious even after the lockdown ends. The precautionary measures being taken now by the people in the ongoing pandemic are going to continue in the coming days also because of the deadly effect of the virus. We will have to be always very cautious without taking any risk as much as possible,” he said.

The minister said whatever steps the government takes will be in line with the Centre’s guidelines.

“A final decision is yet to be taken. Any step will be finalised while adhering to the Centre’s guidelines and approval of the government.”

Earlier Sunday, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the state government could allow pilgrims from districts in the state’s green zone for Char-Dham yatra which includes the four highly revered shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.