Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Uttarakhand minister wants India’s Covid-19 fight to be taught in schools

Uttarakhand minister wants India’s Covid-19 fight to be taught in schools

Union government has been requested to make lessons from India’s fight against Covid-19 part of school curriculum.

Updated: May 02, 2020 20:36 IST

By Kalyan Das, Edited by: Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Dehradun

India has extended the world’s largest lockdown by another 15 days till May 17. (HT Photo/Dheeraj Dhawan)

Uttarakhand tourism minister Satpal Maharaj on Saturday wrote to the Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, demanding the inclusion of the lessons leant from India’s fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the school curriculum. The state cabinet minister said that doing so will teach the children how to fight such a pandemic and ‘become a Covid warrior’.

Maharaj said he sent the request to Pokhriyal on Saturday morning and hopes that his request is accepted.

“I decided to write to the Union minister, as in my opinion, adding lessons on the fight against the pandemic in the curriculum will help the children understand what sort of measures were taken to contain the spread of the deadly virus in a country of a billion-plus people,” said Maharaj.

He added that the lessons for the children in the junior classes may be interactive in nature, teaching them the benefits of social distancing, face masks and sanitisers. “This is necessary, because such precautionary measures will become a part of our regular life in the future due to this pandemic,” Maharaj said.



He added that the students of higher classes could be given a case study on the containment efforts.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

“Debates could also be organised on the issue so that students can understand the pandemic in a much better way, and learn how a country of India’s size fought it while setting an example for the world,” Maharaj said.

Maharaj feels this initiative, if approved, will educate the coming generations about the pandemic and prepare them for any such threat in the future.

“If the fight against this pandemic is added to the school curriculum, then, I think India would be the first country to do so in the world,” he added.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
May 02, 2020 20:58 IST
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
May 02, 2020 20:14 IST
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
May 02, 2020 20:27 IST
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
May 02, 2020 20:31 IST

latest news

Golden Temple sees 20% surge in online donations amid lockdown
May 02, 2020 21:00 IST
Alabama student names NASA’s first Mars helicopter
May 02, 2020 20:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 and all the latest news
May 02, 2020 20:55 IST
Couple seek clarification from neighbour about Covid-19 infection rumours, get assaulted
May 02, 2020 20:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.