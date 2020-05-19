Sections
Home / India News / Uttarakhand modifies Covid-19 lockdown norms, Haridwar now a green zone

Till Monday, the total number of Covid-19 positive patients in Uttarakhand were 96 with 52 of them already recovered.

Updated: May 19, 2020 08:24 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Migrants from Uttarkashi undergo thermal screening as they arrive at Chinyalisour by government buses during the Covid-19 lockdown last week. (ANI Photo)

A day after the Centre extended the Covid-19 lockdown till May 31 and issued fresh guidelines, the Uttarakhand government on Monday revealed its strategy for lockdown 4.0 including relaxations and prohibitions for various zones in the state.

The Haridwar district, which was earlier a red zone, has now been declared a green zone by the state government. With this, there are no red zones in the state.

The announcement was made by chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Monday evening.

Announcing the relaxations and prohibitions he said, “As per the Centre’s guidelines all the educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, places of worship, shopping malls and theatres will remain closed. Apart from this, all the sports activities and religious congregations will also remain prohibited.”



He also announced that with Haridwar delineated to the green zone, “The state has now seven districts in the green zone including Haridwar, Tehri-Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Champawat while six districts in the orange zone including Dehradun, Almora, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, US Nagar and Uttarkashi. Apart from this, there are at present seven containment zones in the state.”

On the relaxations and prohibitions of activities in green and orange zones, Singh said, “Inter-state and intra-state movement of buses will be allowed with 50% of total occupancy. Barber shops, salons, spas and beauty parlours will be allowed to open. The restaurants will be open for only home delivery service. All shops will also be allowed to open. All these will be allowed to open from 7 am to 4 pm.”

“The industrial activities which are already allowed will remain so with half the total workforce while following all the restrictions,” he said, adding all the non-essential activities and movement of people will be completely prohibited from 4 pm to 7 am.

On the red zones, he said, “There will be no inter-state or intra-state transport in areas of red zones. Also, no taxis, cab aggregators, cycle rickshaws or auto-rickshaws will be allowed to ply on roads.”

“However, the movement of private four-wheelers with three passengers besides the driver will be allowed for permitted activities. No pillion rider will be allowed on two-wheelers. All market places, market complexes and malls shall remain closed except the shops for essential goods. E-commerce will be allowed for only essential goods,” Singh added.

Till Monday, the total number of Covid-19 positive patients in the state were 96 with 52 of them already recovered.

