Home / India News / Uttarakhand nursing officer tests Covid-19 positive at AIIMS Rishikesh

With this, a total of four health staff including two nursing officers, one nurse, one intern have tested positive for coronavirus at AIIMS Rishikesh.

Updated: May 03, 2020 16:21 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Dehradun

On April 26, the nursing officer at AIIMS Rishikesh had reported symptoms like high fever after which she took a paracetamol medicine and had taken leave the next day. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

A nursing officer from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand on Sunday, taking the tally of total cases in the state to 60.

Harish Mohan Thapliyal, public relations officer of AIIMS Rishikesh, said that the 29-year-old nursing officer is likely to have been infected by a patient who was admitted in the intensive care unit of the hospital and had passed away on Friday.

“The nursing officer was posted in the medicine ICU section in the second half of April where a 56-year-old Covid-19 patient was already admitted. The nursing officer is likely to have got the virus from that patient while attending to her in the ICU,” Thapliyal said.

He added on April 26, the nursing officer had reported symptoms like high fever after which she took a paracetamol medicine and had taken leave the next day.



“After taking leave on April 27, she was off duty again on April 29 and on May 1 she was found to be symptomatic and a primary contact of the 56-year-old patient who had died. We took the swab samples of the nursing officer on May 2 and she tested positive on Sunday,” Thapliyal said.

With this, a total of four health staff including two nursing officers, one nurse, one intern have tested positive for coronavirus at AIIMS Rishikesh.

On Saturday, when an intern had tested positive for Covid-19, UB Mishra, dean of AIIMS Rishikesh had said that the intern is also likely to have contracted the virus from the Covid-19 positive patient who died on Friday.

“The Covid-19 positive patient who died on Friday had been kept at the emergency ward (before being shifted to the ICU) where the intern had also attended to her and she is likely to have contracted the virus there. The intern had been working in the emergency ward since April 16,” Mishra said.

He further added that the officials are tracing contacts of the intern and the hostel where she stays has been quarantined.

On Friday, a 56-year-old woman from Nainital district who had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 28, died but her death wasn’t due to coronavirus, officials said.

She died at AIIMS, Rishikesh, where she had been initially admitted on April 22 after suffering from a brain stroke but was tested positive for the Covid-19 disease later.

