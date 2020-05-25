Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Uttarakhand officer dies during Covid-19 training, colleagues thought he was sleeping

Uttarakhand officer dies during Covid-19 training, colleagues thought he was sleeping

A police officer said that Jaswant Singh’s post-mortem has been conducted and the cause of his death would be known after getting the report.

Updated: May 25, 2020 18:26 IST

By Mohan Rajput |Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Rudrapur (Uttarakhand)

Jaswant Singh (seen in the chair at the back with eyes closed), had told his colleagues at the start of the training that he was feeling unwell and sleepy. (HT Photo )

A 47-year-old government officer heading a Covid-19 city response team (CRT) in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district died during a training programme on Sunday while his colleagues thought he was sleeping, said officials.

Jaswant Singh, an assistant engineer in the Public Works Department in Rudarpur, had been appointed in-charge of the Covid-19 CRT in Kichha municipality.

He was in Kichha to impart training related to documenting migrants coming from other states. During the training, Singh was seen with eyes closed by many colleagues who assumed he was sleeping. But when they shook him at the end of the programme, he just fell down following which he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“He had come to impart training but said at the beginning of the programme that he was unwell and feeling sleepy because of late-night duty at a quarantine centre in Rudrapur. He asked other senior officials to continue the training. All of us thought that he slept during the entire programme,” said Praveen Singh, data operator in Kichha municipality.



Praveen added, “When the programme got over and he didn’t move, we tried to wake him up. Seeing him unconscious, some of us sprinkled water on his face to bring him back but that didn’t work. He was then rushed to the government hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.”

His family, as well as higher authorities, were informed about the incident.

“His post-mortem has been conducted but we are yet to receive his report. After receiving the post-mortem report ,the cause of death can be ascertained,” said Umesh Malik, in-charge, police station, Kichha.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royal Pass leaked: Watch the Spark the Flame video
May 25, 2020 19:41 IST
200 discuss ‘world after coronavirus’ during Panjab University international conference
May 25, 2020 19:39 IST
Halo 3 for PC to enter public testing phase in June
May 25, 2020 19:38 IST
Oppo Reno 4 series with 5G, triple rear cameras teased
May 25, 2020 19:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.