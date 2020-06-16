Uttarakhand: One Covid-19 positive patient dies; 67 fresh cases take overall tally to 1,912

Dehradun: Uttarakhand reported 67 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Tuesday, as the overall tally in the hill state rose to 1,912.

A Covid-19 positive patient (56) also died at Haldwani-based Susheela Tiwari Government Hospital on Monday.

So far, the viral infection has claimed 25 lives in Uttarakhand.

A bulletin issued by the state health department on Tuesday said the deceased Covid-19 patient was referred to Susheela Tiwari Government Hospital from Base Hospital in Haldwani.

The deceased woman had returned from Delhi to Almora by bus on May 26 amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were imposed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, and was advised to remain quarantined at her home.

Of the 67 fresh Covid-19 positive cases reported on Tuesday, seven were local residents and four were primary contacts of those who had earlier contracted SARS-COV-2, which causes the disease, and two were healthcare workers from Dehradun.

The rest of the Covid-19 patients have returned to Uttarakhand from Maharashtra, Delhi-national capital region (NCR), Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

The new Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the following districts: Almora (10), Dehradun (12), Haridwar (8), Nainital (2), Pauri Garhwal (2), Tehri Garhwal (14), Pithoragarh (7), Udham Singh Nagar (8), and Uttarkashi (4).

On Tuesday, five Covid-19 patients, including Dehradun (4) and Almora (1), were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the viral infection.

Uttarakhand has tested over 47,000 swab samples of which the results of over 4,600 are still pending.

Dehradun district has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases at 493, followed by Nainital (340), Tehri Garhwal (308) and Haridwar (219). While Uttarkashi district is the least affected by the viral outbreak, as it has reported 38 Covid-19 positive cases to date.

The hill state has a recovery and an infection rate of 62.45% and 4.61%, respectively.