Uttarakhand: Out of 2,401 Covid-19 positive cases, 1,500 recover

Dehradun: Uttarakhand has reported a recovery of over 1,500 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients among the 2,401 positive cases, including 57 fresh ones on Monday, nearly a 100 hundred days after the viral outbreak was first reported in the hill state, said

health officials.

The 57 new Covid-19 patients included a healthcare official from Haridwar district; four close contacts of those who had earlier contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease; five local residents with no recent travel history; and the travel history of 16 was unavailable during the release of the daily health bulletin.

The rest of the new Covid-19 patients have returned from other parts of the country such as hotspots like the Delhi-national capital region (NCR) and Maharashtra and also Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

The fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the following districts: Almora (11), Dehradun (1), Haridwar (17), Pauri Garhwal (10), Tehri Garhwal (1), Nainital (2), and Udham Singh Nagar (15).

On Monday, 11 patients were discharged from hospitals, including Bageshwar (1), Dehradun (7), Almora (1) and Chamoli (2), after they recovered from the viral infection.

Uttarakhand has tested over 56,000 samples so far, of which the results of more than 3,900 are still awaited.

Dehradun has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases at 607, followed by Tehri Garhwal (377), Nainital (368), and Haridwar (288) districts.

While Champawat district is the least affected by the viral outbreak, as it has reported 48 Covid-19 positive cases to date.

Uttarakhand has a recovery and infection rates of 62.93% and 4.77%, respectively.

The rate of doubling of cases -- based on the last seven days -- stands at 23.09 days in the state.

The hill state has 106 containment zones spread across five districts, including Haridwar (57), Dehradun (36), Tehri Garhwal (10), Udham Singh Nagar (2), and Uttarkashi (1).