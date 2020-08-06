Uttarakhand police book man for giving ‘death threat’ to Yamunotri MLA

A case has been lodged against Tyagi under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (PTI)

A man has been booked for allegedly issuing a death threat to Kedar Singh, who represents Yamunotri constituency for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Uttarakhand legislative assembly, over the phone while the lawmaker was staying in the MLA (member of the legislative assembly) hostel in Dehradun, the police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, but came to light the following evening after Singh’s secretary Suryapal Singh Rana lodged a complaint against the accused, identified as Pramod Tyagi, in Dehradun’s Nehru Colony police station.

Sub-inspector (S-I) Dinesh Kumar Shah, who is investigating the case, said, “As per the complaint, on Tuesday, when Singh was staying in the MLA hostel, he received a call from a man, who identified himself as Pramod Tyagi. He told Singh that a government official is not listening to him.

“Soon, Tyagi started abusing him, while Singh was to trying to figure out his travails. He disconnected the call after a while. Later, Tyagi called him again and threatened to kill him,” said Shah.

A case has been lodged against Tyagi under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“A probe has started to gather further details. So far, there has been no detention or arrest in the case,” the S-I added.