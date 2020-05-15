Uttarakhand police books Covid-19 positive who returned from Delhi for not following quarantine norms

Dehradun: Police booked a coronavirus positive (Covid-19) positive patient in Dehradun on Friday for violating home quarantine norms.

“The man tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday. Earlier, he had visited Delhi along with his family members to meet his in-laws. However, he got stranded there because of the nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of Covid-19 outbreak. He managed to return to Dehradun on May 12,” said Arun Mohan Joshi, deputy inspector general (DIG) police, Dehradun.

Though he tested Covid-19 positive, he did not comply with the home quarantine norms.

“He was found to be roaming in his neighbourhood and meeting local residents flouting the district administration’s order to stay under home quarantine. He has been booked under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for violation of lockdown restriction,” the DIG added.

Uttarakhand has reported 79 Covid-19 positive cases till Friday, as six migrants were found infected a day before.