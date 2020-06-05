Sections
Home / India News / Uttarakhand reports 46 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, total tally at 1,199

Uttarakhand reports 46 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, total tally at 1,199

Dehradun: Uttarakhand reported 46 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Friday, as the hill state’s overall tally rose to 1,199, the state health department bulletin said.The...

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 18:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Dehradun: Uttarakhand reported 46 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Friday, as the hill state’s overall tally rose to 1,199, the state health department bulletin said.

The new Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the following districts -- Dehradun (15), Chamoli (2), Haridwar (1), Pauri Garhwal (1), Rudraprayag (14), Tehri Garhwal (6), Champawat (2), and Almora (5).

Most of the Covid-19 patients had recently returned to Uttarakhand from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gurugram and Ghaziabad amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The bulletin said 309 Covid-19 patients have recovered, including five on Friday. Uttarkhand has 874 Covid-19 active cases to date.



The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the state is at 25.77% on Friday, as compared to 24.30% on Wednesday. The rate of infection has risen to 4.22% on Friday, as compared to 4.03% on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand has tested over 35,967 samples of which 6,623 results are pending.

On Thursday, 68 fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Uttarakhand and two patients died at the Rishikesh-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three of family among four fresh Covid-19 cases in Mohali
Jun 05, 2020 18:57 IST
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Jun 05, 2020 18:56 IST
‘More arrests soon’: Kerala minister after 1 held in elephant’s death case
Jun 05, 2020 18:51 IST
COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia to open its offices with 50 per cent staff
Jun 05, 2020 18:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.