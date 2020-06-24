Uttarakhand reports five Covid-19 positive deaths; 33 fresh cases take overall state tally to 2,568

Uttarakhand reported five coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related deaths on Wednesday, as the toll climbed to 35.

A health bulletin issued by the state authorities stated that three and two Covid-19 related deaths were reported from Dehradun and Tehri-Garhwal districts, respectively.

The hill state also recorded 33 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and the overall tally has risen to 2,568.

A Covid-19 male patient (33) was brought dead to Rishikesh-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday.

In another separate incident, a teenaged boy (17) and a man (42), who had died of a road accident and was later brought to AIIMS, Rishikesh, for their post-mortem examination, was found to be Covid-19 positive after they had expired.

A woman (35), who had tested Covid-19 positive after her recent return from Delhi, died at a government-run hospital in Tehri Garhwal district on Wednesday. The state health authorities are yet to ascertain whether the viral infection was the primary cause behind her death,

A senior citizen (75), who, too, had returned from Delhi, died at his home in Devprayag region of Tehri Garhwal district.

He had tested Covid-19 positive, but the cause of his death has not been confirmed by the state health authorities.

Of the 33 new cases, a person was found to be a close contact of a Covid-19 patient; three locals without any recent travel history; and the authorities don’t have the travel history of 10 patients at the time of the release of the health bulletin.

All other infected people have returned to Uttarakhand from Covid-19 hotspots such as Delhi-national capital region (NCR) and Maharashtra amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were enforced from March 25 to contain the spread of the viral outbreak.

The new Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the following districts: Dehradun (10), Haridwar (1), Pauri Garhwal (9), Tehri Garhwal (7) and Udham Singh Nagar (6).

Altogether 51 patients, including Almora (11), Chamoli (2), Dehradun (22), Haridwar (9) and Udham Singh Nagar (7) districts, were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday after they recovered from the viral infection.

So far, Uttarakhand has tested over 59,000 swab samples and the results of more than 3,600 are still pending.

Dehradun has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases at 642, followed by Tehri Garhwal (399), Nainital (376) and Haridwar (298) districts.

While Champawat district is the least affected with 50 Covid-19 positive cases.

The hill state has a recovery and infection rates at 64.37% and 4.86%, respectively.

Uttarakhand’s rate of doubling of cases --- based on the last seven days -- stands at 23.99 days.

The state has 112 containment zones across five districts, including Haridwar (63), Dehradun (35), Tehri Garhwal (10), Uddham Singh Nagar (3) and Uttarkashi (1).