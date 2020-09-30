Uttarakhand reports highest single-day Covid-19 casualties of 20

Out of the 611 deaths, 196 cases were of deaths due to coronavirus, while the others died due to comorbidities. (Representative image/HT Photo)

With deaths of 20 Covid-19 patients on Wednesday, Uttarakhand reported it highest single-day casualties in the pandemic since the state reported its first case on March 15.

The death toll of Covid-19 positive reached 611 Wednesday. Out of the 611 deaths, 196 cases were of deaths due to coronavirus, while the others died due to comorbidities.

The state reported 1,005 fresh cases, taking the tally to 49,000.

On Wednesday, the state reported 976 recoveries with maximum 424 from Dehradun, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,035. With this, the recovery rate now stands at 79.66% and the rate of doubling of cases stands at 42.23 days.

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Wednesday evening, a maximum 336 fresh cases were reported from Dehradun district followed by Haridwar (133), Nainital (112), Pauri (65), Chamoli (61), Tehri (59), US Nagar (58), Champawat (54), Uttarkashi (41), Bageshwar (26), Pithoragarh (24), Almora (20) and Rudraprayag (16).

Dehradun district has reported the maximum 13,203 Covid-19 positive cases so far followed by Haridwar (9361), US Nagar (8435) and Nainital (5908).

The state has so far tested over 7.12 lakh samples of which results of over 12,000 are awaited. The positivity rate stands at 7.14% in the state at present.

Uttarakhand currently has 458 containment zones in nine districts including maximum 291 in Haridwar district.

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday also fixed the price of antigen tests in NABH and NABL accredited private labs across the state at Rs 719.

An order issued by state health secretary Amit Singh Negi mentions that after all tests, private labs are required to upload the test results on the website of Indian Council of Medical Research.

Along with this, they also have to send a copy of the reports to the district chief medical officers and state surveillance officer. If the private labs are found to be violating the norms, then action can be taken against them under relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act.

Meanwhile, chief minister Rawat on Wednesday sanctioned a sum of Rs 3 crores for prevention of Covid-19 in the state.

The amount has been sanctioned from State Disaster Response Force fund to Doon Hospital affiliated to Doon Medical College for effective prevention of spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Rawat also issued instructions to end the service of long-absent doctors in the state. He approved the proposal for termination of service of 81 medical officers who have remained absent from the State Medical and Health Services cadre.