Uttarakhand reports lowest Covid-19 infection rate this week in 5 months, deaths dip

In the past one week, Uttarakhand has reported the lowest Covid-19 infection rate in the last five months according to official records.

In the week between December 27-January 2, the state reported an infection rate of 2.48%.

Anoop Nautiyal, founder of Dehradun-based think tank Social Development for Communities that has been analyzing the Covid-19 data in the hill state said, “In the past one week, the state has reported the lowest weekly infection rate of 2.48% since the past five and half months. This week the state also witnessed 981 more recoveries than cases and there was a reduction in weekly deaths also.”

“The only concern is that 15,000 lesser tests were conducted this week compared to last week,” he added.

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 267 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally of total cases to 91,811.

Five more Covid-19 patients also died in the state, taking the death toll to 1527.

Out of 91,811 people who have tested positive so far, a total of 84,705 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 92.26%. The positivity rate in the state now stands at 5.05% and death rate at 1.66%.

On Sunday, 244 Covid-19 positive people recovered and were discharged from hospitals in different districts of the state with a maximum of 149 from Dehradun district.

According to the health bulletin issued on Sunday, a maximum of 123 cases were reported from Dehradun district. Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli and Champawat districts reported one case each on Sunday.

Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum of 27,593 Covid-19 positive cases followed by Haridwar (13,462), Nainital (11,530) and US Nagar (11,161).

The state health department has so far tested 18.17 lakh people of which results of over 7000 are pending.

Uttarakhand at present has a total of 22 containment zones with maximum eight such zones in Nainital district.

Meanwhile, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and scientists in the country for developing an indigenous vaccine for Covid-19.

Rawat said, “The long wait for an indigenous vaccine to fight the coronavirus epidemic under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi is over. It is a matter of pride for the entire country that both the vaccines approved for use are made in India.”