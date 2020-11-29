Uttarakhand reports maximum weekly Covid-19 deaths and cases in past one and half months

Uttarakhand recorded the highest spike in weekly cases of Covid-19 and casualties in the past week in the last one and half months, according to data from the state health department.

In the past week (November 22-28), 68 Covid-19 patients died while 3,161 new cases were reported. Uttarakhand currently has 4,876 active Covid-19 cases.

Anoop Nautiyal, the founder of Dehradun-based think tank Social Development for Communities that has been analysing the Covid-19 data in the hill state, said, “Cases and fatalities have been continuously increasing in the state, especially in the past one and half months. Weddings and festivals turn out to be spreader events. People need to take maximum possible precaution and be safe.”

He further said that between November 19-25, every third Covid-19 case in the state,has been reported from Dehradun district (36% cases).

“While the state has 29 cases per lakh population, Dehradun has over double with 59 cases per lakh population. The district of Dehradun is in the most vulnerable position. Remote hilly districts like Chamoli and Pithoragarh are vulnerable too with 56 and 51 cases per lakh respectively. The districts of Udham Singh Nagar, Almora and Haridwar have the least per lakh cases,” added Nautiyal.

Uttarakhand has so far reported over 73,000 cases of Covid-19 out of which over 67,000 have recovered. The recovery rate in the state stands at 91.87% while the positivity is 5.62%.

Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum 21,045 Covid-19 positive cases followed by Haridwar (12,015), US Nagar (10,245) and Nainital (8,476).

The state health department has so far tested 13.15 lakh people of which results of over 18,300 are pending.

Meanwhile, all markets except essential services remained closed in Dehradun on Sunday as part of the weekly shutdown to curb further spread of Covid-19 cases in the district.

Ashish Kumar Srivastava, district magistrate Dehradun said, “All markets remained closed on Sunday. Only essential services like groceries, milk and dairy shops, medical services, home-deliveries were exempted from the shutdown. Marriages and other ceremonies which were fixed from before are being allowed with special permission but the situation is being strictly monitored to ensure all safety protocols are followed.”