Uttarakhand reports worst week so far with highest Covid-19 cases, deaths

Police personnel are seen stopping commuters during a lockdown in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun amid the coronavirus pandemic in this file photo. (PTI Photo)

Uttarakhand reported its worst week in the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with maximum fresh cases and deaths since the first infection was reported in the state on March 15.

Uttarakhand reported 2,185 cases and deaths of 42 Covid-19 positive patients between August 2 and August 8, as per official records. Before this, the state had reported 1,685 cases in the third week of July and 20 deaths in the last week of July.

The state also reported testing of more than 31,000 samples and over 1,600 recoveries, which are also the highest so far for any week.

On Sunday, 230 fresh Covid-19 cases took Uttarakhand’s tally to 9,632. Seven Indian Army personnel from Rudraprayag district also tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Eight Covid-19 patients died in the state on Sunday of which one was due to coronavirus and others died due to co-morbidities.

A total of 125 Covid-19 patients have died in Uttarakhand till now with 20 deaths attributed to the viral, according to the health officials. The remaining casualties were attributed to co-morbidities and other causes, added health officials.

A total of 6,134 infected people have recovered successfully, bringing the recovery rate in the state to 63.68%.

Haridwar district reported 127 of the 230 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, followed by Dehradun (34), US Nagar (19), Nainital (16), Tehri (11), Rudraprayag (8), Champawat (7), Uttarkashi (4), Pauri (3) and one case from Chamoli district.

Of the cases reported on Sunday, travel history was not available at the time of the release of the bulletin for 104 cases while, 114 cases were contacts of earlier detected positive patients.

Haridwar district has so far reported a total of 2,111 cases - the most cases in the state, followed by Dehradun (2,031), US Nagar (1,723) and Nainital (1,507).

Also, 171 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Sunday with maximum of 56 in Haridwar district.

The doubling rate of cases, based on the last seven days’ data, now, stands at 23.46 days, while the infection rate is at 4.91%. The state has so far tested over 2.09 lakh samples while 9,700 results are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 459 containment zones in eight districts including maximum 371 in Haridwar district.

An official from Uttarakhand governor’s secretariat tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, informed officials.

Nitin Upadhyay, deputy director for information with the Raj Bhawan, said Governor Baby Rani Maurya was on leave the past week and did not come in contact with the patient.

“She did not attend office and did not come in contact with the official who tested positive, so she will not be going in quarantine, but we are still taking all the precautions. The Raj Bhawan is closed for two days (Sunday and Monday) and complete sanitisation is being done by the concerned authorities,” said Upadhyay.