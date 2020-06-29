Sections
Home / India News / Uttarakhand residents will be allowed to visit Char Dham shrines from July 1

Uttarakhand residents will be allowed to visit Char Dham shrines from July 1

Under the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board’s SOP anyone staying in a containment zone or buffer zone will not be allowed to enter any of the shrine premises. Anyone with symptoms similar to Covid-19 will not be allowed to undertake the yatra.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 18:46 IST

By Suparna Roy, Hindustan Times Dehradun

A view of Kedarnath shrine in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Almost a month after allowing only locals from nearby the Char Dham shrines to visit the temples, the Uttarakhand government on Monday decided to allow pilgrims from all the districts in the state to visit the shrines from July 1.

Ravinath Raman, chief executive officer of Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board said that people from across the state will be allowed to visit the shrines following certain guidelines. However, anyone staying in a containment zone or buffer zone will not be allowed to enter any of the shrine premises. Anyone with symptoms similar to Covid-19 will not be allowed to undertake the yatra.

“The residents of Uttarakhand are being permitted to visit the shrines right now, but again they all have to follow the guidelines and standard operating procedures issued by the state and Central government so far. There might be people who are residents of Uttarakhand but have travelled from outside the state and they are supposed to observe the mandatory quarantine period,” said Raman.

He said that those who want to visit the shrines will first have to get themselves enrolled on the website of the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board, https://badrinath-kedarnath.gov.in.



“After enrolment, those who want to visit the shrine will have to give a self-declaration, details like when they would start the yatra, submit an address and photo ID proof. After this an auto-generated e-pass will be given which the pilgrims should carry with themselves along with the address and photo ID proof submitted earlier, only then will police and respective district administration allow them to enter,” added Raman. The pass will be valid for two-days.

The guidelines further mention that pilgrims will be allowed an overnight stay of only one night in the area where the shrine is situated, However, in the condition of a disaster, roadblock or health concern the time period can be increased. People who own or work at restaurants, hotels, guest houses near the shrine premises can take special permission from the district administration and stay for longer periods.

Those above 65 years of age and below 10 years of age will not be allowed to undertake yatra. It is mandatory to wear masks, use hand sanitiser and follow social distancing in the shrine premises. Keeping in view the health safety concerns of the priests and others working at the shrines, pilgrims will not be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the shrines.

Pilgrims will mandatorily have to wash their hands and feet before entering the shrine and any offering brought from outside the shrine will not be allowed. Pilgrims have also been advised to not touch any idol while visiting the temples.

In an order on June 9, the state government had capped the number of pilgrims allowed at the shrines till June 30 to a maximum of 1,200 pilgrims per day for Badrinath, 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for the Yamunotri shrine.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

How Nepal’s PM is harming ties
Jun 29, 2020 19:12 IST
Sadak 2 poster: Why Mahesh Bhatt wanted only Mount Kailash on poster
Jun 29, 2020 19:12 IST
Domicile to outsiders in J&K unconstitutional: Panthers party
Jun 29, 2020 19:10 IST
LAC standoff: India increases surveillance in Indian Ocean region to track Chinese activities
Jun 29, 2020 19:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.