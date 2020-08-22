Uttarakhand rights body orders probe against senior IPS officer accused of stripping class 11 student

The Uttarakhand Human Rights Commission on Friday asked inspector general (IG), human rights to probe allegations that a senior IPS officer, posted in the Dehradun, stripped a class 11 student inside a police check post in the city to dissuade the boy from speaking to his daughter.

The father of the boy had lodged a complaint with the Commission on August 12.

On Friday, member of the commission, Justice Akhilesh Chandra Sharma, asked IG human rights Pooran Singh Rawat to probe the matter and submit a report to the commission on the same.

Confirming the development, IG Rawat said, “I have received the letter from the Commission on Friday asking me to probe the matter and submit a report to it. Usually there is a time frame for such probes, but there is no timeframe in this letter.”

“I will soon probe the matter by speaking to the IPS officer as well as the boy,” said Rawat.

The incident came to light after the father of the18 year old class-11 student of a Dehradun-based school, lodged a complaint against senior IPS officer, PVK Prasad, who is deployed as the additional director general (jail) on August 11. The complaint alleged that Prasad had beaten and tortured the boy inside Bindal police check post of the city while objecting to him speaking to his daughter over phone.

Following his complaint, Prasad lodged a counter complaint against the boy accusing him of harassing his daughter by sending objectionable messages on social media platforms.