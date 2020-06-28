Sections
Uttarakhand’s Covid 19 recovery rate jumps to 71%, highest so far

Dehradun has the most number of coronavirus cases in the state followed by Nainital.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:07 IST

By Suparna Roy | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Uttarakhand has also managed to increase the number of tests conducted per week to over 10,000 as seen last week. (PTI Photo)

With the discharge of 106 Covid 19 patients from hospitals in Uttarakhand on Sunday, the total number of recoveries in the state reached 2,018, taking the recovery rate to 71.48% for the first time since the first case was reported in the state on March 15.

The rate of doubling of cases, based on the last seven days, stands at 32.77 days in the state.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old Covid-19 positive male patient from Nainital died on Sunday, taking the Covid-19 casualties toll to 38.

The health bulletin mentioned, “One death of a 65-year-old Covid-19 positive male was reported in district Nainital. As per the information received, the deceased was admitted in Neelkanth hospital, Haldwani with gastric complaints. A death summary is awaited.”



On Sunday, 32 fresh Covid-19 cases were also reported taking Uttarakhand’s tally to a total of 2,823 cases. A healthcare worker from All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh was among those who tested positive today along with seven contacts of earlier detected positive cases.

All the other newly-detected patients had returned to the state from places like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR.

Most new cases were reported from Nainital (14), followed by Dehradun (10), Tehri Garhwal (4), Chamoli (2) and one each from Champawat and Rudraprayag districts.

BJP government protecting Ramdev, targeting us: Uttarakhand Congress

Dehradun with 677 cases, Nainital with 468 cases, Tehri Garhwal with 416 cases and Haridwar with 313 cases, are the worst affected districts in the state. Champawat district with 54 cases has the lowest number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Uttarakhand has so far tested over 64,000 samples of which results of over 3,700 are awaited. More than 10,000 tests were conducted in the last week, the highest so far.

The state has 112 containment zones in five districts, including 69 such zones in the Haridwar district, 29 in Dehradun, three in Udham Singh Nagar, 10 in Tehri Garhwal district and one in Uttarkashi district.

