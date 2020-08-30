Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally crosses 19,000-mark

The rate of doubling of Covid-19 cases based on the last seven days now stands at 22.05 days in Uttarakhand. (Representative Photo/HT)

With 664 fresh Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand’s tally on Sunday crossed the 19,000 while seven casualties took the death toll 257, the health department said

Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 19,235.

Of the 664 cases, 20 cases were reported from Chamoli district that included jawans from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (IYBP), the health department’s bulletin said.

Out of the death toll of 257, 77 casualties were due to Covid-19 while the others died due to comorbidities.

Of the seven deaths reported on Sunday, four died of Covid-19 while others died due to comorbidities.

Out of the new cases on Sunday, US Nagar district topped with 183 cases followed by Haridwar (126), Dehradun (120), Uttarkashi (46), Nainital (39), Pithoragarh (36), Almora (27), Tehri (26), Chamoli (24), Pauri (20), Rudraprayag (8), Champawat (5) and Bageshwar (4).

Haridwar district has reported the maximum 4,580 Covid-19 cases so far followed by Dehradun (3,936), US Nagar (3,703) and Nainital (2,597).

A total of 480 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Sunday after being cured. Haridwar recorded the maximum discharges with 187.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 22.05 days, while the infection rate is 5.39%. The state has so far tested over 3.84 lakh samples of which results of over 19,000 are awaited.

Out of 19,235 a total of 13,004 people have recovered successfully, bringing the recovery rate in the state to 67.61%.

Uttarakhand currently has 386 containment zones in seven districts including maximum 316 in Haridwar district.