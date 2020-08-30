Sections
Uttarakhand's gun toting MLA Pranav S Champion in fresh row, warned

Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ has been recently reinstated into the party.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 15:30 IST

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Dehradun

BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion says he has promised to work within the party rules.

Uttarakhand BJP MLA from Khanpur constituency Pranav Singh ‘Champion’--whose political isolation ended recently with re-induction into the party after over a year-long expulsion -- has been asked by the state party brass not to hold any political rally during the Covid 19 pandemic following surfacing of a couple of videos showing him possibly in a poor light.

Pranav Singh has also been asked to stay away from any controversy and not to hold any rally or political event during the present health crisis.

He was summoned on Saturday after two of his videos went viral on social media; in one of these, he is purportedly seen standing with his head protruding out of a car’s sunroof in a motorcade of about 10 cars.

The video surfaced after his re-induction into the party on August 24 at party state president Bansidhar Bhagat’s residence in Dehradun.



He was expelled from party’s primary membership last year after a video went viral in which he was seen dancing with guns and liquor while abusing Uttarakhand and its people.

“He was initially summoned by Bhagat but since he (Bhagat) tested Covid-19 positive, Pranav met party general secretary (organisation) Ajaey Kumar,” said a party office bearer, asking not to be named.

Also Read: Uttarakhand govt stresses on safety measures for NEET-JEE tests, Congress intensifies protests

“When questioned on the video, he said it was not a motorcade rally but his supporters, who joined his car, while he was returning home after re-induction into the party. He was then directed by Kumar to stay away from controversies and follow the party discipline to which he agreed after issuing an apology,” the leader said.

The MLA was also asked not to hold any rallies or political events during the pandemic, the leader quoted above added.

Also Read: With 658 fresh Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand crosses 18,000-mark

Kumar said, “We have asked him not to speak or act against the party line or its constitution. He has been asked not to indulge in any sort of controversies.”

Meanwhile, Champion said, “I am a servant of the party and will abide by its constitution. I have also apologised to the party leadership and will not indulge in any controversy like I haven’t in the 13 months of my expulsion.”

