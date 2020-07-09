Uttarakhand’s testing 18% lesser than national average

Uttarakhand lags behind on testing when compared to the national average per lakh, with the state conducting 18% lesser tests. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Despite having a good recovery rate in the state, Uttarakhand still lags behind on testing when compared to the national average per lakh, with the state conducting 18% lesser tests. When compared to other Himalayan states or union territories, Uttarakhand ranks at the 10th position in terms of total testing undertaken.

Covid tests per lakh population in Uttarakhand stands at 636, while the national figure for tests per lakh was recorded to be 776 as of test figures of Indian Council of Medical Research on July 7. The state is testing 140 lesser samples, 18% lesser than that national average of tests per lakh.

When compared with other Himalayan states or union territories in the country, Uttarakhand stands at 10th position for tests conducted per lakh. Data shows that neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh has done 80% more tests than Uttarakhand and Union Territory of Ladakh has done the maximum testing among Himalayan regions, which is seven times more than testing in Uttarakhand.

Anoop Nautiyal, founder of Social Development for Communities, a Dehradun-based think tank, who has been analysing the Covid-19 data in the hill state, said that while testing has increased recently in Uttarakhand, the state still lags behind other smaller states.

“States in north-eastern parts of the country also have difficult geographical terrain, yet they have conducted more tests per lakh compared to Uttarakhand. Based on the 2011 census population figure of one crore, the tests per lakh comes out to be 732 for Uttarakhand, while union territories like Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir have tested 4,944 and 3,388 samples respectively per lakh. Only Mizoram is after Uttarakhand with 708 tests per lakh,” said Nautiyal.

The average figures were calculated based on the 2011 census for the population for all the states, while for Jammu and Kashmir, the population figure was taken to be 1.22 crore and 3 lakh for Ladakh.

In Uttarakhand, Dehradun is the first district to conduct over 1000 tests per lakh. In plains, Haridwar, which is the biggest district in terms of the population, has conducted the least tests per lakh, while hilly districts like Rudraprayag and Champawat have done most tests per lakh population among hilly districts.