Uttarakhand sets up temporary jail at AIR centre in Almora to check Covid-19 among prisoners

The Almora jail administration has taken over some staff quarters of officers of All India Radio to set up a temporary jail. (Representative Photo)

Almora jail administration in Uttarakhand has set up a temporary jail at the staff quarters of Akashvani centre in the district for new inmates to ensure that prisoners in the main district jail are not infected by Covid-19.

Satish Sukhija, senior jail superintendent of Almora said “We have set up a temporary jail at staff quarters phase-3, Akashvani centre Almora for new inmates. Whenever new inmates come, they will be kept in this temporary jail.”

“Twenty-two inmates have been brought in this jail so far. Eleven police personnel have been posted at this jail for security,” he said.

Officials said the jail administration has acquired seven staff quarters at Almora Akashvani Centre premises where new inmates will be kept there for at least 18 days and then they will be shifted to district/central jails in Almora and Bageshwar.

“Each new inmate will be kept here for 18 days. After this period they will undergo Covid-19 test. Once they test negative they will be shifted to the main jail”, Sukhija said.

Sukhija also said that it is a very tough task to maintain social distancing in jails. “No matter how much effort is made, rules are not followed. So we have decided to keep the new inmates in temporary jail,” he said

All India Radio officers in Almora who did not wish to be named, said authorities took over these quarters even after their opposition.

“After the temporary jail was built here, the families of the other employees living here are facing problems. It has become difficult for women, children to leave their houses”, said one AIR officer

According to jail officials around 168 prisoners are lodged in main jails of the district.

Coronavirus has infected many inmates in jails of US Nagar and Nainital districts.