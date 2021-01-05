Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Uttarakhand tableau on Kedarnath temple selected for Republic Day parade

Uttarakhand tableau on Kedarnath temple selected for Republic Day parade

Uttarakhand’s tableau was among the tableaus of 32 other states and Union Territories which participated in the process out of which the Centre selected only 17.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

A sample of Uttarakhand’s tableau selected for the upcoming Republic Day parade. (HT PHOTO.)

Uttarakhand’s tableau featuring the Kedarnath temple has been selected by the defence ministry for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, informed state government officials on Tuesday in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand’s tableau was among the tableaus of 32 other states and Union Territories which participated in the process out of which the Centre selected only 17.

“The Centre had passed an order for the same on December 31 after which 32 states and UTs sent their tableau samples for the selection process. In that the one from Uttarakhand has been selected today in an intense process carried out by the defence ministry,” Meharban Singh Bisht, Director General, state information directorate said.

Explaining the state’s tableau Bisht said, “The frontal part of the tableau will feature the state animal- musk deer, state bird- Monal and state flower-Brahmakamal. The rear part will feature the Kedarnath temple.”

Uttarakhand’s tableau has been selected for the 12th time for the Republic Day parade since the formation of the state in 2020. Before this, the state’s tableau was selected for the Republic Day parade in 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Farmers postpone tractor march by a day to January 7
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri

latest news

Former president Pranab Mukherjee lamented Congress’ loss of leadership in final book
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Japan weighs state of emergency in Tokyo area as Covid-19 cases surge
by Reuters
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
The Weeknd changes Instagram profile pic to this fan art, twitter reacts
by Sanya Budhiraja
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.